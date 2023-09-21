Payday 3: What should you do with the manager in the Dirty Ice heist?

You can just grab her at gunpoint, or go for a more delicate approach. Well, sort of.

If you want to make the most out of your cash in Payday 3‘s Dirty Ice heist, you’ll need the help of an unlikely, begrudging ally: the Ashton Fine Jewelry manager, whom you’ll draft into service very kindly (wink).

The manager will help you get somewhere you shouldn’t be: the jewelry workshop, by some very expensive machinery that can launder your jewelry. Well, technically, their jewelry.

The manager is the only person in the store who can open the door to the jewelry workshop, so bringing her in definitely has some potential. This area has a sensor that lets you remove the micro tags on the goodies you’ve stolen, making them worth far more than they would. Here’s how you can find the manager and blackmail her into helping you.

Finding the manager in the Dirty Ice heist in Payday 3

The manager is easy to find. She’s in the main lobby wearing a blue shirt, a yellow scarf, and large glasses—and if that wasn’t a good enough description, Shade will mark her for you if you get close enough.

You can spot that scarf from a mile away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though she’s easy to track, don’t take too long when it comes to bringing her to the main office. The manager will disappear after some time has passed, but Shade will give you a one-minute warning when she’s almost on her way out.

As one of the emails in the manager’s office will tell you, she is the only person who can open the door to the jewelry workshop, which has a biometric lock. You can also use her help to open the vault in the Ashton Fine Jewelry, but you can do that with any civilian. To “persuade” her, as Shade puts it, you’ll need to get into the basement and crack open a safe. Of course, if you’re going loud, you can just grab her off the showroom floor, but we’ll outline a technique that needs a little bit of finesse.

How to blackmail the manager in Payday 3‘s Dirty Ice

The quickest way to get the manager to come to you while on a stealthy run is to crack open the safe in the basement. You can find the basement code in the break room, on the employee of the month picture in the lobby, or in the VIP showroom.

Once you’re inside the basement, take care of the cameras and the guards around the area. Open the door that doesn’t require a keycard and you’ll find a red keycard, the switch to turn off the display case alarms in the VIP showroom, and a safe. Crack the safe by following the arrow prompts and you’ll find documents incriminating Ashton Fine Jewelry.

Take a picture of the documents. Y’know, for posterity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use the information on those documents to convince the manager to come to you. Get to her office, then use the landline phone to call her (If you can’t interact with it, try getting close to the door to the workshop in the VIP room).

With the subtlety of a clumsy elephant, Shade will imply that she has found the sensitive documents, and the manager will move to her office to meet you. Once she’s inside, pick her up as a human shield and get ready for the final piece of the heist.

How to open the door to the jewelry workshop with the manager in Payday 3‘s Dirty Ice

Once you’ve led the manager back to her office, pick her up as a human shield and bring her to the door of the jewelry workshop, just by the VIP showroom. You can push her into the retinal scanner, but be careful to open the door quickly or you’ll have to do it again.

The workshop has a multi-tag scanner, which will turn your marked jewelry into unmarked, clean loot. This will boost the value of your ill-gotten gains at the end of the mission and help you get some extra cash (though the payout for Dirty Ice is on the lower end as it is).

Throw your bags of jewelry onto the machine and watch it spit out clean items, but keep in mind it only does that one bag of jewelry at a time. After you’re done, bring your goods to the getaway vehicle—or, if you really want it, go loud and take all the loot on the showroom floor.

