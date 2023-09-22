Payday 3: How to find the tutorial door code

Don't try to guess.

If you want to get the ropes of Payday 3‘s systems, you can start with the tutorials as a quick introduction. These are relatively harmless, but one of the parts in the detection tutorial can stump you early on. The tutorial asks you to find a door code to advance, but it doesn’t really tell you where to look.

Door codes are a common sight in Payday 3 heists. Dirty Ice, for instance, has a four-digit code to the basement hidden around, and the accountant’s office in Rock the Cradle has three potential passwords to find. You need door codes in a myriad of heists, and the tutorial takes a crack at explaining them to you.

If you don’t know where to look, you may think you need to try combinations individually, but rest assured, that’s not the case. We’ll tell you exactly where you can find the door code in the tutorial so you can move on to the rest of the game.

Payday 3 tutorial door code location

To find the door code, you need to crawl through a vent in the room with the downed guard. The code is behind the door with more stickers on it than the bedroom window of a 2000s teenager. It’s locked, though, so you need to find an alternate route.

Enter the door where you put down the guard’s body and look for a vent on the right side of the room. Interact with it to take off its cover, then walk inside. You’ll find a box you can climb onto, then another vent. Take off the cover and look inside the room to find a TV displaying the four-digit code you need to open the door. Head out through the stickered door and go for the keypad on the door.

If you get close to any keypad (including the one in your tutorial), you can use your UV light to show the four digits corresponding to the password. In our case, the UV light shows seven, zero, and six. Type in your combination by interacting with the individual keys, then hit the check butto,n and you’ll be free to continue your practice robbery.

The UV light method lets you weed out wrong combinations, but you should never use it to brute-force a door by inputting individual combinations. If you spot a code that starts with a zero, but it’s not one of the digits highlighted by your UV light, you know that code is wrong, so look elsewhere. Also, the code changes every time you launch the tutorial, so if you’re walking a friend through this, don’t tell them to use your password.

