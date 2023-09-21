Payday 3: How to enter the jewelry workshop in the Dirty Ice heist

Dirty Ice is a Payday 3 heist in which players are tasked with clearing out as much jewelry from the Asthon Fine Jewelry store as possible, using either stealth or machine guns as assistance. Like all Payday heists, there is one catch.

Some of the jewelry has been marked with lasers so small that human eye cannot notice them, but large enough that no buyer would pay top dollar for them. The jewelry workshop allows heisters to scan jewelry before loading it, ensuring that it is “clean” and can be sold for maximum value.

Payday 3: Dirty Ice jewelry workshop location

Locating the workshop isn’t difficult, and can be done in a couple different ways. One entrance can be seen from the main shopping area in Ashton Fine Jewelry, but this door is locked and cannot be opened from this side.



The other entrance is inside the VIP showroom, a room that can also be accessed from the storefront by scanning a QR code at the door. Once inside the VIP showroom, you will see another workshop door. This one has a biometric scanner lock, and can be opened using the store’s manager.



Payday 3: How to open the workshop in Dirty Ice

Now that you’ve found the workshop, you’ll need the store’s manager to actually get past the biometric scanner. The manager is found in the front of the store—she is the woman wearing a blue suit that is standing against the pillar in front of the VIP showroom. There are two ways you can secure the manager as a hostage—with brute force and with blackmail.

How to open the workshop with brute force in Dirty Ice

This is the easy way, but it will blow your cover for the heist, and you’ll have to shoot your way through from here on out. Once you’ve gained access to the VIP showroom by scanning a QR code, simply return to the storefront, take the manager hostage, and bring her to the Biometric Scanner lock on the workshop door.

How to open the workshop using stealth in Dirty Ice

Opening the workshop without blowing your cover isn’t necessarily difficult, it just takes a couple of steps. First, you’ll need to gain access to the basement by inputting the correct four digit code.

Next, you’ll need to crack the safe in basement room where the red keycard is found. Inside the safe, you’ll be able to take pictures of some incriminating documents. For a full breakdown of accessing the basement and finding the safe (with or without stealth), check out this guide.

After you’ve cracked the safe, return upstairs and look at the workshop door. This will give you the prompt to go to the manager’s office and use her desk phone to call her cell and blackmail her. You do have to actually return to the biometric scanner after photographing the documents, or else you will not have the prompt to use the desk phone in the manager’s option.



Return to the manager’s office and activate the phone on her desk. Wait a short while, and she will come to the office, where you can take her away from any prying eyes as a hostage and maintain stealth while opening the workshop.

