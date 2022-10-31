When will Mei be back in Overwatch 2 and why is she missing?

It seems that one of Overwatch 2’s themes is removing heroes temporarily to identify and fix gameplay bugs. Shortly after the game’s launch in early October, both Bastion and Torbjörn were removed to fix bugs involving their abilities. While the development team at Blizzard Entertainment left Torbjörn available in Quick Play, Bastion was removed from all modes as well as the Hero Gallery for the duration of his maintenance. Both heroes returned to the live game 15 days after their removal.

Now, it appears Mei is next on the chopping block. On Halloween, Blizzard announced that it was temporarily removing the ice-using hero from all modes. Like Bastion and Torbjörn, Mei has always been something of a contentious hero thanks to her strong crowd control abilities and a playstyle that can be frustrating to work against.

So, why was Mei removed from Overwatch 2 and when will she be back?

Mei removal details

Mei was removed due to a bug affecting her Ice Wall ability, according to a tweet from Blizzard’s official customer service account. Ice Wall allows Mei to place a wall of ice at a given location that blocks enemy movement and fire. If placed right underneath Mei, it lifts her and anyone around her up as it constructs itself. It appears as though this is the crux of the bug: using Ice Wall, players can supposedly reach “unintended locations,” which Blizzard wants to prevent.

[#OW2] We are temporarily disabling Mei to address a bug with her Ice Wall ability that allows heroes to reach unintended locations. We are working to address these issues as quickly as possible and aim to bring Mei back in our next upcoming patch which is set for November 15. pic.twitter.com/dHP65pMCsX — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) October 31, 2022

At time of writing, Mei has been removed from all game modes in Overwatch 2, including Quick Play and Competitive. She also can’t be accessed through the Hero Gallery, which is similar to what happened to Bastion during his time in “the workshop.” Blizzard did provide an estimated return date for Mei, though: Nov. 15, which aligns with the game’s next major balance patch. While it doesn’t appear to be a guarantee that Mei will return on Nov. 15 based on the language in the tweet, it’s a goal for Blizzard to have her back then.

If Blizzard is able to add Mei back on Nov. 15, she will have been gone for just over two weeks, which is almost exactly how long Bastion and Torbjörn were gone. It remains to be seen just how long the icy hero will be absent from battle and whether the development team is able to fix the bug affecting Ice Wall within their estimated timeline.