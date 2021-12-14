When does Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland 2021 event end?

Overwatch’s yearly holiday festivities might be starting later than normal, but with the delayed start, players will get to enjoy the Winter Wonderland event well into the new year.

The game’s Winter Wonderland typically begins on a Tuesday between Dec. 10 to 15. But due to what a Blizzard Entertainment community manager referred to as “unforseen circumstances,” the developer delayed its start this year to Dec. 16.

Dashing through the snow.



Overwatch Winter Wonderland begins Dec 16. pic.twitter.com/HKZuANWgXR — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 14, 2021

If you’re worried the latest start in the event’s history will prevent you from getting all of the holiday goodies you look forward to every year, don’t fret. Despite the event starting late, players will get just as much time as they typically do to experience Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland.

The Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2022 event will end on Jan. 6, 2022.

This will give players exactly three weeks of Winter Wonderland, which will include event-specific brawls as well as weekly challenges players can complete to earn in-game skins and other cosmetics.

This year’s finish date is the latest the event has ever ended. Prior to this event, the latest start and end dates for the Winter Wonderland were Dec. 15 and Jan. 5, respectively. Those came during last year’s Winter Wonderland that started in 2020 and ran through the first week of 2021.