When does Overwatch’s 2019 Halloween Terror event begin?

Overwatch events are always something to look forward to, and fans of the game have their eyes set on the next holiday-themed celebration: the 2019 Halloween Terror event.

Blizzard has yet to announce an official start date to this year’s Halloween-themed festivities. Events typically follow a similar release schedule each year, however. Overwatch first launched its Halloween Terror event in October, when the event began on Oct. 11. Every year since, the event has started a day earlier while ending around the same time in early November.

Given the schedule for previous Halloween Terror events over the past few years, Overwatch fans should expect this year’s Halloween-themed event to begin in roughly two weeks around Oct. 9.

When the event kicks off, fans can expect the return of Junkenstein’s Revenge, the annual PvE game mode that pits four players against waves of enemies. It’s unclear whether Blizzard will release a new mode to commemorate this year’s Halloween Terror, although the Overwatch developer failed to introduce new games for any of Overwatch’s previous events this year.

Of course, fans will get a slew of new skins and cosmetics to celebrate the spooky festivities. As is typical for event releases, Blizzard will likely slowly preview the skins in the days leading up to the event’s release.

We will keep this article updated as Blizzard releases more clues for when the event will begin.