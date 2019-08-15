When does Overwatch’s Role Queue beta season end?

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Overwatch’s mini Role Queue beta season is live and ready to test ahead of season 18.

As opposed to the previous system, Role Queue locks Overwatch into having two damage players, two tank players, and two supports—drastically changing the foundation of the game.

Role Queue allows players to choose one or more roles before a match, giving them three separate skill ratings in competitive. Instead of 10 placement games, there are now 15—five for each role. This means players will have the option of playing their desired role much more frequently, rather than having to fall back on an off-role.

This change to the game should help shape and form a completely new meta, negating tank-heavy comps like GOATs. It’s too early to say how much of an impact Role Queue will have on Overwatch, though.

The Role Queue beta season won’t count toward a player’s permanent competitive season stats, according to Blizzard. The short season gives the opportunity for players to test out Role Queue without any consequences. It’s been on the Public Test Realm (PTR) for some time now, but the mini-season is available to everyone.

Overwatch’s Role Queue beta season is set come to a close on Sept. 1.