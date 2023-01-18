Overwatch 2 season two brought a series of changes that rocked the Blizzard hero shooter’s meta. While the OW2 was seen by some as a carbon copy of the first iteration, more changes are rolling out as we get deeper into the seasons.

Season two mainly saw changes to the tank and DPS meta, and with the introduction of new maps, OW2 gamers finally got what they wanted. Alongside these tweaks, the new battle pass provided players with ways to express themselves and gave them a new reason for struggling to pay rent this month.

The battle pass sported 80 different tiers, featuring skins, victory poses, sprays, and weapon charms that added a bit of spice to the title, and unfortunately, these cosmetics are on their way out in due time.

The question is, how long does season two still have to run?

When does Overwatch 2 season two end?

Season two began on Tuesday, Dec. 6, marking the start of the holiday season. Now, as the jolly period has come to an end, it’s time to move on with our lives and transition into OW2 Season three. The third season of OW2 will likely commence on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, as per when the current battle pass is set to expire.

Fear not, the next OW2 battle pass will have 80 more tiers of cosmetics to fill the hole in your heart from the season prior. You’ll be rewarded for all that time you’ve spent in Bronze, grinding through match after match of DPS Moiras with a battle pass fit for you.

Each OW2 season has a nine-week lifespan that gives gamers just enough time to acquire as many tiers as possible, before the cutoff date. The first season of OW2 started on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and finally completed its journey on Tuesday, Dec. 6, sparking the release of the second season and its ranked season.

With season two nearing its eventual completion, Overwatch 2 players will have to get ready for changes that’ll mix up the meta for at least another month or more.