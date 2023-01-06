What is a final blow in Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus challenges?

The Overwatch franchise has always been known for fun limited-time modes, but Overwatch 2 is taking the concept a step farther.

From Jan. 5 to 19, players will be able to experience the new Battle for Olympus limited-time mode, which puts a spin on seven of the game’s heroes. Built on the framework of the game’s free-for-all deathmatch arcade mode, it’s a fun mini-event separating Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year.

As with Overwatch 2’s previous events, Battle for Olympus has plenty of challenges for players to complete. Those who complete at least six challenges can earn the legendary Winged Victory Mercy skin, which was originally introduced during the first Overwatch’s Summer Games event. Several of them require players to use heroes’ powered-up abilities to land final blows, but the game doesn’t elaborate on what that means.

Here’s what you need to know about final blows in Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus.

Final blow details

To achieve a final blow, you must be the last person to deal damage to a given enemy. While all players who deal damage to an enemy are granted an elimination upon that enemy’s death—assuming the enemy didn’t heal to full at any point in the engagement—only the player who deals fatal damage will be granted a final blow.

If you successfully land a final blow, you’ll see your username and the icon of the hero you’re playing in the kill feed in the upper-right corner of the screen. If you only provided an assist, you’ll see your hero’s portrait next to the portrait of the person who landed the final blow. If you did at least some damage to the defeated enemy, you’ll be notified of their defeat, but again, it isn’t considered a final blow unless you were the one who dealt fatal damage.

Certain heroes are easier to land final blows with than others. In general, you’ll want to avoid most supports, whose healing- and utility-focused abilities generally don’t put out that much damage. If you’re really dedicating yourself to landing final blows, your best choice is generally a damage or tank hero. Of the heroes available in Battle for Olympus, Pharah, Roadhog, and Widowmaker are probably the easiest heroes to land final blows with. But if you want to complete all the challenges, you’ll need to land plenty of final blows with everyone.