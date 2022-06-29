Overwatch 2 is introducing a new way for players to experience the scoreboard of games so players can look at eliminations, deaths, damage dealt, and healing.

Whenever a player presses and holds Tab during a match, they can see a full rundown of every player’s information on both teams. This includes the character that they are playing and a full row of all of their stats.

This is a big change from Overwatch; players that press Tab can only see their own stats and the ultimate charge of their teammates. Having access to all the stats will be able to give players a better sense of the story of whatever match they’re in as it is going on.

Some of the abbreviations that exist on the scoreboard might confuse people, however. The number of eliminations a player has is represented on the board with “E,” assists are “A,” deaths are “D.” Meanwhile, damage dealt is “DMG,” and healing is “H.”

While most of those abbreviations are reasonably straightforward, the last and perhaps trickiest of the abbreviations players will see on a scoreboard is “MIT.”

What does MIT mean in Overwatch 2?

MIT on the Overwatch 2 scoreboard stands for “damage mitigated.” The statistic is similar to “damage blocked” from the original Overwatch, but instead of only counting damage that hits a shield, it includes damage that is prevented by things like Ana’s Nano Boost and Orisa’s Fortify, according to the Overwatch 2 beta patch notes from yesterday.

It is worth noting that as it stands in the beta currently, not all damage mitigation is included in that stat. The notes reference abilities like Lucio’s Sound Barrier, which will eventually be counted toward MIT but isn’t yet a part of the statistic but will be eventually.

Blizzard also said that abilities not included are tagged in the game as “NYI.” That way players can tell whether their lack of MIT is from a bug or just the ability not yet been included. As the game continues to develop, look for more abilities to be included in the MIT stat leading up to the game’s October release.