Want more Play of the Games? Upcoming Overwatch changes may help you out

Blizzard Entertainment laid out a series of changes coming to Overwatch 2 in a recent blog post. And among them, adjustments will be brought to the Play of the Game system to “show a greater variety of game-making plays.”

The devs are rebuilding the “On Fire” system, which determines when a player pulls off an epic play in a game, granting them a special status.

This doesn’t impact the game directly, but the actions performed to get the On Fire state enter into a pool for Play of the Game—and will be highlighted after the match.

Players will know when they’ve entered into the On Fire state when they hear their character say something along the lines of “I’m on fire” or “my power emanates.”

Related: Blizzard admits to ‘overcorrecting’ one of Overwatch 2’s most popular heroes, promises fix in season 4

In Overwatch 2, players have frequently complained about Play of the Game because it almost never features support heroes, over-representing tanks and DPS instead.

In most cases, supports will only get the On Fire state if they kill enemies since support actions and utility don’t often count towards reaching this state.

If Ana boosts a player and sleeps another one, for example, the boosted character will take all the credit for the damage they deal with her nano.

Although the devs are working on changes, they didn’t provide many details about what they will entail and when they’ll be introduced to the game. We can only speculate at this time, but they will likely be focused on bringing more support actions to the On Fire state.

The devs are also buffing Mercy to compensate for her nerf in Season Four, which is planned to release on April 11. They’re also working on a player progression system revamp for “later this year.”