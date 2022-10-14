Legend of Legends streamer Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp has delivered another hilarious ad read on Twitch. The first time was for Doritos, and he’s had a few League ad reads in his day too. This time though, it was for a sponsored Overwatch 2 stream.

At first, the energetic star literally read out the instructions word for word: “Required talking points to be said in your own voice. Do not read word for word.”

The Twitch star even added: “These need to feel authentic and organic.”

Then, he took a deep breath and gave it his best shot.

“Overwatch 2 is now free to play, guys!” he yelled, over-enthusiastically. “I know Overwatch 1 was like, you had to buy it, which… it was a nice, reasonable, comfortable price. But Overwatch 2 is now free to play! It’s crazy!”

Image via Blizzard

The muscle-clad Twitch dynamo went on to list all more details about the game, including the editions, new heroes, maps, and modes, the new seasonal model, the battle pass, and more—to his credit, he didn’t leave a single thing off the sponsored read.

Tyler1 didn’t tone down his over-the-top enthusiasm the whoel way through either and ended his ad with a bang.

“Anyway, enough of this! I can’t wait to get started. I love Overwatch. I’ve always loved Overwatch. It was my favorite game. I’m really excited they dropped a sequel. Let’s queue!”

Although his ad read came across as a little forced, intentionally so for the memes, he seemed to genuinely enjoy his experience on the game, even though he had some hilarious mishaps. The whole experience ended up being a good laugh, which in turn, made it a successful advertisement.

Several hours into his stream, though, the League itch got the better of Tyler1 though (it always does for the Twitch star) and he wound up going back to the Rift.