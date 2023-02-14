Team UK introduces Overwatch World Cup 2023 head coach and GM

There are a few familiar faces at the helm.

The Overwatch World Cup is back this year for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the United Kingdom today unveiled the group that will be tasked with managing the finest OW roster the Seven Lions has to offer.

Dallas Fuel manager Mathew “TazMo” Taylor will be the country’s general manager, the Overwatch Team U.K. Twitter account announced today. The 32-year-old Scottish gamer has been working with the reigning Overwatch League champion franchise since the league’s inception.

Introducing your 2023 Team UK Overwatch World Cup Committee! 🇬🇧



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 General Manager @TazMo

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Head Coach @ChrisTFerOW

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Social Lead @29×69 pic.twitter.com/IDQzIXRhXH — Team UK Overwatch 🇬🇧 (@7LionsOW) February 14, 2023

Assisting him as head coach will be London Spitfire coach Christopher “ChrisTFer” Graham. The choice was likely an obvious one after the 27-year-old from the U.K. was named 2022 Overwatch League coach of the year for his job coaching OWL’s only U.K.-based team.

ChrisTFer began his stint with the Spitfire in October 2021 after coaching for the Philadelphia Fusion. He professionally played tank until around 2018, but he was never on an Overwatch League roster as a player. ChrisTFer served as an assistant coach to the national team in 2019.

The team’s social media lead will be Welsh graphic designer Tee, who has experience with numerous OWL teams listed on her personal website, including the Excelsior, Eternal, and Mayhem.

Team U.K. has never placed better than fourth in an Overwatch World Cup. The country’s best performance came with a fourth-place finish in 2018, losing to Canada 3-2 in the third-place game.