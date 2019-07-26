This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Three-time Overwatch World Cup champion South Korea has announced its 12-man roster today.

OWWC Team Korea on Twitter IplaytoWIN 😍 We would like to announce our 12 man roster after finishing tryouts! 🛡Mano 🛡Choihyobin 🛡Jjanu ⚔Architect ⚔Carpe ⚔Decay ⚔Haksal ⚔Nenne 💉Anamo 💉Bdosin 💉IDK 💉Kariv We hope that you will cheer our 12 players on. Thank you.

The lineup is full of Overwatch League players, including season one champion Choi “Bdosin” Seung-tae, season two MVP candidate Choi “Jjanu” Hyun-woo, and New York Excelsior main tank Kim “Mano” Dong-gyu.

Lee “Carpe’ Jae-hyeok is the only returning member from the 2018 squad, who took down China in the final at BlizzCon in November last year. Mano was a part of Korea’s squad in 2017, but the rest of the squad are new faces to the Overwatch World Cup.

The New York Excelsior is the most represented team in South Korea’s final 12 with three players in the squad. The Vancouver Titans and San Francisco Shock have two representatives, with the remaining five players being split across the Los Angeles Gladiators, Philadelphia Fusion, Hangzhou Spark, Los Angeles Valiant, and London Spitfire.

Bang “JJoNak” Sung-hyeon is a notable exclusion from the squad. The Overwatch League season one MVP has been replaced by Los Angeles Valiant’s Park “KariV” Young-seo and Bdosin in the flex support spot instead. Season two MVP candidate Lee “Twilight” Ju-seok, flex support for the Vancouver Titans, also didn’t get a spot in the top 12.

With an abundance of talent to choose from, the South Korean team is going to be the biggest threat at the Overwatch World Cup. They have dominated the OWWC since the beginning, not dropping a single series across three years of the tournament, and are looking to secure a fourth title in 2019.

South Korea’s final seven will be announced at a later date.

