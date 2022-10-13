‘That’s toxic!’: Shroud left speechless after Overwatch 2 teammate roasts his gaming skills

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek has been streaming a lot of Overwatch 2 on Twitch since its release, even though he wasn’t a huge fan of its predecessor. And for the most part, he’s been having a blast.

At the end of his first session, he did say playing it made him want to rip his hair out, but assured viewers he’d be back on the next day, and since then, it’s grown on him quite a bit.

But, he was a little taken aback by one Overwatch teammate.

Image via Blizzard

The teammate, who joined the Twitch star’s game midway through his Oct. 12 stream, told him he wasn’t cut out to be an Overwatch player. “Shroud, I love you, but stick to VALORANT,” they said.

Shroud isn’t used to having his skills roasted like that. He seemed surprised by it. “What the hell? That’s toxic! That’s fucked up!” he said in disbelief.

He didn’t feel like he performed poorly, and wondered why they criticized him over other teammates, including ex-CS:GO pro Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham, who he queued with.

Overwatch 2 is a different beast compared to traditional first-person shooters like Valorant and CS:GO, which Shroud is more familiar with. The playstyles aren’t really comparable at all.

So, it’s only natural that it’d take him a little time to adjust before he can pop off as hard as he does on other games. Still, the human aimbot quickly brushed it off and re-queued. It didn’t seem to phase him in the slightest.

It also serves as a stark reminder even someone as good as FPS aimbot Shroud can draw criticism from frustrated and salty vocal teammates when things don’t pan out well.