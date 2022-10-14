Shroud proves yet again he’s amazing at any FPS with stunning sniper highlight in Overwatch 2

There is not a single first-person shooter that streaming superstar shroud cannot excel in. Pick any multiplayer shooter game and you can search through shroud’s clip history and find some incredible highlights he produced while hardly breaking a sweat.

With Overwatch 2‘s multiplayer releasing less than two weeks ago, you had to know that eventually, the FPS veteran was going to pull off something spectacular. In a competitive game of Push, the new game mode that arrived with the launch of Overwatch 2, shroud and his team had already pushed the robot within meters of the finish line without surrendering a single inch to the enemy team.

Even with the enemy’s backs against the wall, shroud didn’t let up, and drove a dagger through their hearts with a dazzling display of sniping ability on Widowmaker. In this final clip of the match, he gets at least four kills with crisp and clean headshots and continued to deal damage even while the opposing DPS heroes tried to target him.

Needless to say, shroud’s playmaking led to a completely one-sided victory for shroud and his team. To the surprise of no one watching live or playing in the match itself, shroud’s shots at the end earned Play of the Game honors. This wasn’t a one-time performance either: during shroud’s Oct. 13 stream, this wasn’t even his only competitive match where he earned Play of the Game as Widowmaker in a victory.

His DPS skills were so elite during this stream that after seven wins he ranked up from Gold 2 to Platinum 4, and he couldn’t queue as a DPS with his party anymore. If he keeps up this pace, he could be Grand Master in no time.