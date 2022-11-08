Seagull takes issue with overly expensive cosmetics in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 might technically be free-to-play, but for any gamer that wants to enhance the experience with cosmetics, it will cost a pretty penny.

Talking to his chat today, Seagull expressed how concerning the prices of some skins are while looking at the newly released Cyber Dragon Hanzo bundle, which includes a legendary skin. The bundle has a player icon, skin, voice line, and spray. All of this costs 1,900 credits.

As a person who is known to play a lot of Hanzo, Seagull is the exact type of player that Blizzard is marketing to with such a cosmetic bundle, but the former Overwatch League pro was quick to point out just how unreasonable the pricing on skins in the game can be.

“Bro, it’s so expensive,” he said. “It’s a little bit of a problem in Overwatch in general because a lot of these skins are things that are for one character only.”

The 1,900-coin bundle translates to a little bit less than $20 in real money. Coins can be purchased as 500 for $4.99 and 1,000 for $9.99, but if a player buys 2,000, 5,000, or 10,000, they receive some bonus coins, making it so they can get a little bit more bang for their buck.

“It’s for a character I main, I should probably just snap buy it,” he said. “Also it’s a business expense and I’m a streamer so who cares, to an extent anyway, but it’s still like, fuck.”