Puckett to return to Overwatch League desk for first time since 2019

The legend is back. Chris Puckett is returning to the Overwatch League for the first time since the Grand Finals in 2019.

The OWL community is celebrating today following the news that Puckett will be returning to host the OWL 2022 Summer Showdown tournament after a two-year hiatus from the esport. Puckett has been one of the most recognizable faces of the OWL since he hosted all of the events leading up to his departure from the league in 2020.

It’s been too damn long. Hyped to return to the desk after missing two seasons 🙌 https://t.co/LOXpZdbCkM — Puckett is Back (@MLGPuckett) September 6, 2022

Puckett casted for the OWL regularly after it started in 2018 and was on the desk as a host for many tournaments before the OWL as well. He was one of the constant faces that viewers saw before, during, and after OWL matches.

This will be his first time hosting the OWL since the switch to Overwatch 2 as the game the esport is played on. In the time since Puckett last casted, the game had several public betas and will soon launch in early access on Oct. 4 for all players.

Since he left the OWL, Puckett has hosted other esports such as Halo, VALORANT, and more. In 2021, Puckett and his wife Molly welcomed a baby girl who keeps him company while he watches esports from time to time.

There’s no indication of whether this is a one-time hosting position for Puckett or if he will continue to host more tournaments in the future, but fans of the OWL are excited to have him back for the 2022 Summer Showdown, which begins its main event on Sept. 8.

The Dallas Fuel, San Francisco Shock, Houston Outlaws, London Spitfire, Vancouver Titans, Washington Justice, and Florida Mayhem will compete for the West region and the Shanghai Dragons, Seoul Dynasty, Guangzhou Charge, and Philadelphia Fusion all made the main event for the East region.