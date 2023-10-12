Overwatch streamer shares sad reality of playing Sombra after her season 7 rework

Gamers who have watched any amount of Overwatch 2 on Twitch probably recognize the name Fitzy, and they likely think of the many high-IQ plays that the popular content creator has made on Sombra over the years.

As the foremost expert on playing Sombra in the game’s competitive mode, one might anticipate that Fitzy would be having a fun time testing out the Mexican hacker’s freshly reworked kit. But in a post to social media today, everyone’s favorite Sombra main disclosed that his experience so far hasn’t necessarily been the most enjoyable.

Sharing a screenshot from his in-game client, Fitzy showed he’s been warned by Blizzard that he might have longer queue times because many players have put him on their “avoid as teammate” list. The list is made for players to use as a means to dodge toxic players, but it is also regularly used by some to keep one-trick players out of their lobbies.

"So Fitzy, how is the new Sombra rework?" pic.twitter.com/64rudfB3kb — Fitzyhere (@Fitzyhere) October 12, 2023

Being someone who is known for maintaining a largely positive attitude that fosters communication among teammates, it’s very clear that players are trying to avoid having Fitzy on their team because he plays Sombra, and Fitzy even made light of it in his post.

“So Fitzy, how is the new Sombra rework?” he said.

The question is one that he surely has been asked frequently, and his answer being such a disappointing screenshot is quite the gloomy review.

However, it’s worth noting that the rework was only pushed to live servers two days ago, and with so much of Sombra’s kit changing, there is a lot for players to get used to. It’s a little bit difficult to gauge how powerful Sombra can be in her new state because her new kit requires players to change their playstyle so drastically relative to previous seasons.

Some players have even suggested that this rework is so drastic that Blizzard should have treated Sombra the way other new heroes, like Illari and Lifeweaver, were when they were introduced to the roster. By limiting her to quick play, the idea is that players could get used to her kit before their competitive rank is on the line.

Still if any player should get a pass and be able to spam Sombra in their ranked games, it should be Fitzy, who has played more Sombra than most players have played Overwatch 2 in general. At the time of writing this piece, Fitzy’s stream shows a record of 47-45, which appears to be the streamer’s overall record so far this season.

