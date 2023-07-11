Overwatch player suffers through the worst spawn camping you’ll ever see

When you’re tired of trying to climb the ladder in Overwatch 2‘s ranked matches, Arcade is something you can play to let steam off. But sometimes, your opponents will have no mercy, as a player showed in a recent video clip.

In a Reddit thread from July 10, a player shared the worst instance of camping you’re ever seen in an Arena game. It was a highlight of a French player on Widowmaker. In that video, he shot down the enemy Widow five times in a row.

Unfortunately for the opponent, they respawned near their previous spawn area each time and never had time to take cover or aim at the Widow before dying.

The player died five times and although they tried to aim at the opponent the first couple of times, they simply gave up and tried to escape afterward—without much success. The sharp-eyed Widow player had to miss one shot to let the opponent go into the building and survive for a bit more time.

It’s unclear whether the bullied Widow obtained their revenge later in the game, but they sure fed the opponent with a lot of points towards victory and it would have driven any other player to rage quit.

The Necropolis map, shown in the video clip, can be tricky sometimes. Even though there are multiple places where you can find cover, enemies will track you down very easily, so you’ll have to move constantly to survive.

And sometimes, you will respawn in open spaces such as this unlucky Widow. For this reason, snipers are very powerful on that map. You’ve been warned.

