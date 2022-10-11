One of the best features to come out of necessity in the original Overwatch game was the inclusion of the endorsement system. When frustrations in a match boil over, toxicity easily arrives. But the use of endorsements is a counter to that, and they’re thankfully present in Overwatch 2 as well.

Instead of focusing your energy and headspace on the people that ruined your game, you can reward and show props to the people who tried to improve it, whether that was by playing well, playing as a team, or showing respect to the opponent.

The idea is simple: reward players for being good teammates.

How do endorsements work?

The endorsement system is simple. Once an Overwatch 2 match has been completed, players have the option of doling out endorsements. The menu will show up automatically after the Play of the Game system, but you can also push “N” to bring it up early.

You get two endorsements per match, and you can only give out one endorsement per player. Previously, players could give three endorsements but can only now give two after the move to five-vs-five. You also cannot give endorsements to friends you are queueing with so that groups of friends can’t just boost each other’s social score over and over. You can also only endorse the same player once every 12 hours.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The old choice of endorsements is gone, too. You no longer have to designate your endorsement for being a good leader, a good teammate, or a good sport. It’s just one generic endorsement now.

You get experience points for endorsing other players, but you’ll get rewards for receiving them, too. With each endorsement received, you’ll level up. There are five levels total, and colored rings designate the endorsements received. You can see the player’s endorsement level when you go to endorse them.

What do I get for being endorsed?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Players who receive endorsements will earn some battle pass experience. Additionally, the higher your endorsement level is, the more periodic battle pass experience you will earn. Players can increase their endorsement level up to level five. Some daily or weekly challenges might also appear requiring you to earn or give out endorsements, which would result in more battle pass experience.