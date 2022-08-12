Overwatch creator SVB responds to false allegations of sexual misconduct in new video

Overwatch creator SVB will be taking an indefinite break from the game, which will include releasing new content on his YouTube channel and streaming. This follows accusations of grooming made against the creator that have since been proven to be false.

In a YouTube video explaining how this has impacted him, SVB emphasized this situation was little more than a hoax and ensured that viewers know that real victims deserve to be heard.

“Please do not use what happened to me as an excuse to undermine or disbelieve actual victims of real crimes, of grooming, of sexual assault, or any sexual misconduct,” SVB said. “I would never want my legacy to have contributed to that in any way, shape, or form.”

The Twitter user that came forth with the accusations said later in the evening that the entire situation was “all fake,” and that they “just wanted to prove how easy it is to ‘cancel’ someone.” Multiple members of the Overwatch and Overwatch League communities have rushed to support SVB, leading to the deletion of this user’s Twitter account.

SVB initially received the screenshots of the tweets while he was streaming before heading to Twitter to see the discourse quickly get out of hand. He had multiple ways to disprove the accuser’s statements, although he feared that he would not be heard. The same Twitter account revealed that the entire situation was a “joke” only a few hours later.

The creator is uncertain of the trajectory of the future of his content creation career. He hopes that he will be back soon creating content, but he is uncertain of when he will be back.