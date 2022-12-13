Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland event offers login bonuses and free goodies for Twitch viewers

Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland event just went live, and it’s bringing plenty of festive cheer in the form of Twitch drops and login rewards.

In addition to the new cosmetics players can purchase from the in-game shop and earn by completing challenges, additional items can also be earned by watching Overwatch 2 on Twitch as well as simply logging into the game during a given timeframe.

❄️Winter Wonderland is BACK ❄️



☃️ Four frosty game modes ☃️



🎁Free festive rewards to unlock 🎁



🎉 Celebrate the holiday season with us now through Jan 4! 🎉



Get the full rundown: https://t.co/RmNCZTM3BY pic.twitter.com/C8ooZwFVTG — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 13, 2022

Winter Wonderland-themed Twitch drops will go live on Sunday, Dec. 25 and will be available through Jan. 4. This time around, the rewards are specifically for D.Va: watching two hours of eligible channels will net you the Festive D.Va victory pose, while watching another four hours will get you the Sleighing D.Va legendary skin, meaning you’ll need to watch six hours total to get everything.

To obtain the cosmetics, players will need to make sure they’re watching a channel that has drops enabled and that their Battle.net account is connected to Twitch, regardless of what platform they play on. Both of these cosmetics were originally featured in the first Overwatch.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To celebrate the festive season, the development team at Blizzard Entertainment is also granting free rewards to players who open the game between certain dates. Those who log in between Dec. 20 and Jan. 4, the end of the event, will get the 2023 player icon and the Festive Wreath weapon charm for free. An image of the Festive Wreath charm can be seen in the trailer shared on the official Overwatch 2 Twitter account.

Winter Wonderland is live now until Jan. 4.