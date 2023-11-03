Overwatch 2’s 2024 plans include 2 new heroes, new PvP mode, and a return to Hanamura

Overwatch 2’s next year is sounding packed with new content after some announcements made at BlizzCon 2023 this afternoon.

Game director Aaron Keller took the stage to reveal the game’s 39th hero, the tank Mauga, and revealed a lot of what players can expect in 2024, including the first look at two new heroes coming next year.

Two of the three new heroes coming in 2024. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to Keller, the next hero will be a damage hero named Venture, pictured on the left screen in the image above. The next hero after that is a support codenamed “Space Ranger,” pictured on the right. There’s a third hero coming, too, but no details were shown yet.

Keller also detailed a new competitive game mode called Clash, which has five capture points. The teams fight over the middle point to begin with and then can battle back and forth across the map trying to capture all five. The win condition is capturing all points or reaching the maximum score.

The first map confirmed for Clash is Hanaoka, which is a return to Hanamura, the home of Genji and Hanzo. There was nothing shown of the map, but Keller confirmed the beautiful cherry blossom trees of Hanamura will be returning.

Seasons will continue into 2024, with seasonal themes including eldritch horror, Egyptian mythology, witches, and a mirror universe where heroes are villains and vice versa all confirmed so far.

Also in “early 2024,” Keller confirmed a rework for the competitive mode, including new rewards. But Keller did not go into further detail than that. News is likely coming in the next few months.

BlizzCon is always full of hype when it comes to announcements, and Overwatch 2’s segment did not disappoint. It’s looking like 2024 could be a good year for fans of the hero shooter game.