Overwatch 2 players uses D.va ultimate to execute ingenious 4-kill play with Call Mech

D.va’s ultimate in Overwatch 2 can regularly be poked fun at for being a “zoning” ability. The nature of Self-Destruct often gives players enough time to run around a corner to safety, making it so that sometimes it doesn’t get the results D.va players are looking for.

However, this past week one D.va player found a way to make the most of Self-Destruct by genuinely using the ultimate ability as a way to filter opponents into an area where they could be eliminated en masse.

Popping Self-Destruct right before the first checkpoint on Circuit Royal, this D.va player forced players from the enemy team to run before a barricade next to the road to avoid being hit with the ultimate abilities massive burst damage.

As the players from the enemy team clumped together, this D.va player then used the opportunity to run over to the grouped-up enemies and call down her new Mech while standing around the grouped-up enemies.

If you’ve played Overwatch long enough, you probably know where this is going, but for the unindoctrinated, Call Mech deals 250 damage to players that are standing within 2.5 meters of D.va after she casts it. Doing so while standing on top of the opposing team allowed the player to secure four instant killing blows.

While in most situations, this would mean death for an unsuited D.va player, this lucky D.va player was gifted some hp from an ally Moira that tossed a healing orb her way, making it so that she could survive long enough to execute the Call Mech.

Call Mech is an ultimate ability that D.va can perform when outside of her Mech. This can be built up toward if she was unsuited by the other team, and if she was unsuited by popping Self-Destruct, she can use the ability without building any ultimate charge.

Though this particular play paid off, it’s worth noting how high-risk the gambit truly was. If not for the quick heals as the D.va player went in to Call Mech on the enemy team, the 150-hp hero would have surely not made it out alive. Instead, thanks to clutch support play, the D.va player was able to pull off one of the highest IQ plays you’ll probably ever see.