Overwatch 2 players rejoice after fix to Busan’s balloon booty physics

Overwatch 2 players can finally rest easy knowing the balloon atop a building on Busan’s Downtown control point can once again dance like the hungry fork-wielding cow it truly is.

That’s right, despite numerous other hotfixes and some hero balance changes that came with the midseason patch for Overwatch 2 season three, some players couldn’t care less about the buffs to Baptiste, matchmaking changes or competitive updates.

And we can’t blame them, because the inflatable cow in Busan can once again be bounced around and do its little dinner dance. Players first noticed a sad change to the balloons jiggle physics around the launch of Overwatch 2.

Downtown Busan was once a place where players would regularly approach or shoot at the round-mound of beef to give a quick jiggle here and there. However, those jiggles turned into something sort of horrifying last October, concerning many gamers.

With the March hotfix yesterday, players can once again return to picking Reaper just to Shadow Step on top of the building where everyone’s favorite cow sits so they can unload shotgun rounds to make it shake its groovy thing.

Though this bug fix was almost certainly the most important part of the recent patch, it wasn’t the only change. In total, the Overwatch 2 team gave updates to 11 of the 36 total heroes in the game’s roster. Baptiste received what was likely the most significant buff, but overall, balance changes to heroes were relatively minimal.