She already has the title, give her a buff already.

Overwatch 2 has been out for a while now, and players are well aware of which characters are worth picking.

Junker Queen has been one of the worst characters in the game, and Reddit agrees.

The Australian tank sports several abilities like Adrenaline Rush, Scattergun, Jagged Blade, Commanding Shout, Carnage, and Rampage, but the Overwatch 2 community thinks she’s underpowered.

Redditors in the Overwatch 2 subreddit were asked “how To Fix Junker Queen?” Then the community answered.

“I feel like her healing could be a bit more aggressive,” one Redditor said. Her healing typically takes a lot of time after causing some damage.

Some Redditors pointed out the efficiency of her “axe swing,” sharing that it’s a big part of the problem with Junker Queen.

Other people countered that point, highlighting that issue lies in the fact that “it locks you out of using shift,” instead of the time it takes to swing your axe.

The list continues to grow, with countless fans throwing in their two cents. This could be an effective Reddit post, as long as the devs spot it.

Blizzard could change the way her healing ability works. By giving her “over health” instead, it would ensure that Junker Queen “benefits while at full HP.”

If we see any changes in future updates, come back to this post to see if they nicked it from Reddit.