Overwatch 2 players can finally buy skins with credits, but the option is hidden

The latest Overwatch 2 Anniversary 2023 event launched with new rewards, returning game modes, and an event shop filled with skins you can buy for credits (and I mean white credits). Strangely, you can only see prices in credits if you have enough to buy the skin.

In an Overwatch 2 blog post posted on Sept. 19, Blizzard announced the anniversary event along with its content. Players will be able to earn credits throughout the event and then spend them on premium skins like the Hermes Lucio in the event store.

Many players were excited for an opportunity to spend their credits on good-looking cosmetics. Some players still have credits stashed from the original Overwatch. But those who didn’t have enough currency were left with a price tag in Overwatch Coins, the premium currency, and Coins only.

The community found out that the shop is designed to show you the credit price only if you have enough credits. If you don’t, then it’s Overwatch Coins and the game will not tell you that you can actually get them for credits.

I tested it out myself as I had around 800 credits which is enough for an epic skin. In my store, Legendary skins were in Overwatch Coins and epic were in credits. After buying the Pearlescent Brigitte all of the skins were now priced in Overwatch Coins.

This is a very misleading design that I hope Blizzard will fix during the event. In the meantime, know that you can buy all of the Anniversary shop skins for credits. Legendary ones cost 2,000, epic ones 750, and you will be able to earn 3,000 credits throughout the event via challenges.

