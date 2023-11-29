Overwatch 2 fan takes issue with Blizzard ignoring one hero’s wardrobe

Since the start of Overwatch 2, Blizzard has continued to ramp up the game’s cosmetic offerings as it transitioned to an in-game shop and battle pass system. While this has been a boon for some heroes, one player noted that others are getting neglected.

In a post on Twitter last night, a fan of Overwatch 2 shared an image of all the new skins Blizzard has released for Kiriko next to all of the skins the developer has released for Baptiste since the transition from Overwatch to Overwatch 2—and the disparity is jarring.

It can be a little bit frustrating to not have fresh new skin options when playing your favorite hero. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Naturally, Kiriko was due for more cosmetics because she was added to the game at the start of Overwatch 2. Blizzard had already been making skins for other heroes for years, and Kiriko started out with relatively few options.

But as a hero who wasn’t added to the game himself until 2019, Baptiste didn’t necessarily have a loaded number of skins. And so far, he has only received three skins, two of which look relatively similar.

Meanwhile, Kiriko has received a Mythic skin and more than a handful of other exceptionally well-designed Legendary skins that make her among the most well-dressed heroes in the game just more than a year after being added to Overwatch 2.

Even compared to other established heroes, Baptiste seems to be consistently getting shorted. Sombra, for instance, has received four different Legendary shop skins, one Legendary battle pass skin, and an Epic-quality shop skin as well. In a similar vein, the additions to Zenyatta’s wardrobe in the past year have included two Legendary shop skins, a Legendary battle pass skin, and two exceptional Epic-quality skins that will make you wonder why they’re not Legendary skins.

It’s unclear why Baptiste seems to be getting overlooked, but with season eight starting in less than a week on Tuesday, Dec. 5, we might be able to get another outfit for him soon.