Overwatch 2 fan finds collaborative skin ideas for the game’s latest hero

Ever since the launch of Overwatch 2’s collaboration with One-Punch Man, players have been clamoring for more and brainstorming ideas for different collaborative skins that they believe should be in Blizzard’s team-based shooter.

While there’s a wide array of different potential brands and IPs that Blizzard could potentially team up with, they’ve made it clear that a part of what they want is for their in-game skins to still resemble the heroes they’re supposed to be without completely destroying their identity.

However, one fan of the game chalked up a few ideas for Overwatch 2 collaborative skins that could serve to broaden the horizons for the game’s hero with the fewest Legendary skin options.

Ramattra was introduced to Overwatch 2 in December of last year with the start of season two, and as the game’s newest hero, the omnic doesn’t have nearly as many available cosmetics as other heroes.

While Blizzard gave him a Legendary skin the season two battle pass and two others that have rotated through the in-game shop, there are not a lot of options players have if they want to change up their look while playing the character.

Today on social media, one Reddit user shared a few ideas for what Ramattra could be if Blizzard decided to make a collaboration with certain gaming or cinematic crossovers. Along with Iron Man from Marvel, this user shared an image of Ramattra as a Terminator and another as an onmic version of a demon from Diablo.

While two of those crossovers would require some sort of licensing agreement, The last of them wouldn’t at all. Since Diablo is already a part of Blizzard’s IP, the demon skin could very well end up being a Ramattra skin simply if Blizzard decided to make it so.