It's time to get on the payload and double up.

The Overwatch 2 grind has been palpable for fans of the franchise since its release, with new features like the battle pass offering gamers something to play for outside of leveling up through the Competitive ladder.

Earning XP is a bit different in OW2 than it was in the original game. Players no longer grind out XP for loot boxes anymore. Instead, XP earns levels in the seasonal battle pass, as well as extended Prestige levels past the max level to earn player titles.

THIS WEEKEND IS A 2x MATCH XP WEEKEND!



The #Overwatch2 festivities run from Oct 21 at 11am PT thru Oct 24🎉 See you there! pic.twitter.com/fQEc7Gao9Z — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 20, 2022

The first double XP event in OW2 launched just a few weeks after release, offering players a chance to grind out their battle pass levels to unlock the final tiers. But what XP exactly is doubled during the event is very specific.

Here’s how double XP event weekends will work in Overwatch 2.

What XP is doubled in Overwatch 2 double XP weekends?

In Overwatch 2’s double XP weekend, unless otherwise specified, the XP that is doubled is all of the XP that is earned directly from playing a match. This means that completing a challenge and earning that XP will not be affected by the double XP boost.

You will continue to get your normal 20 percent battle pass XP boost, along with XP for finishing consecutive matches, winning a match, and playing a match with a group.

During double XP, normal wins will earn around 2,200 XP, and finishing a match that you lost will earn around 1,200 XP. There’s also a 100 XP bonus for queuing certain roles, such as all roles or just support, so you can earn even more throughout the course of your matches during the double XP event.

Basically, if you grind out your challenges, nothing has changed. But the grind for those who play, finish, and win a lot of matches will be very rewarding when it comes to grinding XP for battle pass levels and titles.

