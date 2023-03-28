Overwatch 2 devs tease upcoming support hero as ‘game’s most unique yet’

Overwatch 2 is reportedly getting two new support heroes as the next additions to the game’s diverse cast, and players are eager to see what new gameplay these characters may have to offer.

The game’s newest support is Kiriko, who was released with Overwatch 2 back in the fall of last year. She is a dynamic hero that many support players enjoy, but has received critique for some of her abilities being too overpowered.

Now that Kiriko has settled into the meta, it’s time to look ahead towards the game’s next support hero, who, according to Overwatch 2 developers, is like nothing Blizzard has brought to the game before.

Overall, the support role is the one role in the game that most players can agree is lacking in excitement. Not only are there fewer support heroes to choose from than in both the Tank and DPS classes, but many of these support heroes haven’t developed as dynamically as longstanding heroes like Doomfist, for example, who even changed roles.

Though we don’t know anything concrete about the new hero’s abilities or design, Community Manager Andy Belford insisted in a recent Twitch stream that the new hero’s kit is “completely unique.”

On top of that, a Forbes article about the new support hero and other changes coming to Overwatch 2 also hinted that the new support might be a go-to pick for those friends of yours who enjoy a bit of ‘trolling’ on the server.

Introducing a character with trolling potential brings up some interesting dilemmas in a game like Overwatch 2. The game has often been considered more of a non-traditional first-person shooter, since some characters don’t even use guns as weapons or require much aiming skill at all. The games are also often decided by ability usage over raw mechanical skill.

Characters with incredibly unique kits, like Brigitte, Wrecking Ball, and Doomfist, have completely disrupted established metas in the past and caused major inflection points for the trajectory of the game as a whole.

So while some support mains might be excitedly awaiting this new, never-before-seen hero, others may be concerned about the potential for another large-scale shift.

Aside from the potential of this new support hero having incredibly unique abilities, the only other thing we’ve heard from the dev team is that they are a character with a “cute” design. After the addition of the terrifying, ominous Ramattra as the game’s latest new hero, Overwatch 2 seems due for another cute hero.

Look out for the next hero to join Overwatch 2’s roster soon.