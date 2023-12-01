Overwatch 2 devs preview upcoming season 8 balance including changes to the tank meta

There's a new tank in town, but others are getting some changes of their own.

The latest Overwatch 2 developer blog today, Nov. 30, detailed balance changes coming to the game next week with the start of season eight on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and with a new hero being added to the mix, the tank meta appeared to be one of the focuses.

With Mauga joining the fray as a berserking tank that can assist with mid-range damage and Roadhog’s recent rework, the tank meta is poised to look completely different from previous seasons. To address the inclusion of a new hero and adjust for some of the meta shifting that’s gone on since Roadhog’s rework, Blizzard noted a few changes that are coming to a number of other tanks including Doomfist, Ramattra, and Winston.

Mauga will join the roster next Tuesday following the start of season eight. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Firstly, Doomfist’s will regenerate 75 health per second while in the air during his Ultimate. This is intended to make it so that players don’t feel the need to always use his Meteor Strike as an escape tool and can instead use it offensively. Ramattra is getting 100 of his health changed to armor and a slight increase in the size and damage of his projectiles. Meanwhile, Winston’s Telsa Cannon is getting buffed to ignore the damage reduction of armor to let him matchup better against other tanks.

The team isn’t making any changes yet to Roadhog following his rework in season seven. According to the team he has a win rate “somewhere around 54%.” They’re avoiding making any changes to his kit immediately because Mauga will likely mix the meta up a little bit so they want to see how that plays out before changing Roadhog again.

Outside of tanks, Blizzard mentioned changes that are coming to a number of other heroes including Sombra, Soldier: 76, Tracer, Brigitte, and Baptiste. While there will surely be numerous other heroes to get changes, this developer blog tends to help us get a decent picture of what to expect when the next season begins.