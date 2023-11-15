Overwatch 2 dev’s inconsistency with banning inappropriate battle tags leave players bewildered

Overwatch 2 players are confused about the real classification of an inappropriate battle tag as a seemingly harmless tag was forcefully changed but horrendous ones were left alone.

On Nov. 14, an Overwatch 2 player shared their experience with GMs, which sparked the discussion of what truly constitutes an inappropriate battle tag.

In their experience, they asked a Game Master to help them change their name as they made a mistake while typing it. A GM was kind enough to help them change their name from “WifeLeaver” to “Wifeleaver” which we assume is a clever play on one of the heroes in the game called Lifeweaver.

But on the next screenshot, they received a notification from another GM that said their name was changed because some players found it inappropriate and reported it.

Players in the comments section were quick to defend the poster sharing their experiences such as this player who has seen different variations of a racial slur being used as a name still not getting banned. It seems like if no one is reporting it, Blizzard’s turning a blind eye to it.

A comment thread in the same post talked about another problem which was Blizzard’s refusal to provide exact information about bans, which can be pretty frustrating when a player is trying to find out why exactly they were banned.

Additionally, players also think the automated banning system put in Overwatch 2 was just outright bad. This resulted in some players not wanting to interact with other players in-game anymore due to the possibility of being mass-reported and losing their accounts.

Both these issues can be a huge problem in the long run. The kind of automated banning system currently in place can be abused by players who find it funny to get players banned for no real reason. Pair that with Blizzard’s refusal to give a reason for the ban and you can certainly see how it can be frustrating for the person who was wrongfully banned.

Dot Esports reached out to Blizzard for comments.