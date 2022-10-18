McDonald’s finally introduces its Overwatch 2 collaboration

After weeks of leaks and speculation, McDonald’s has revealed its Overwatch 2 collaboration—but it appears to be exclusive to Australia.

This morning, Overwatch 2 trendspotter Naeri tweeted a screengrab of the McDonald’s app that appeared to show an “Overwatch 2 meal.” The screengrab includes an image of the epic-rarity Lightning skin for Tracer alongside the text “Order to unlock an Epic skin.” It appears as though fans who purchase the meal will be able to unlock the skin for free in-game. The skin was originally introduced for one of the original Overwatch’s Anniversary events and is currently included in Tracer’s list of skins in Overwatch 2, though it is not currently available for purchase.

Overwatch 2 x McDonald's Tracer Free Skin Event 🍟



This #Overwatch2 McDonald's Tracer skin event seems to be only available in Australia.@cooperjmiller Thanks for the DM. pic.twitter.com/kWO32Hy1AX — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) October 18, 2022

The screengrab doesn’t explain how the skin would be delivered, though the fine print underneath includes the text “While codes last,” meaning a code may be sent to players for redemption. The “Full terms” link leads to a 404 on the McDonald’s Australia website. The promotion appears to be the end result of the teaser revealed by the company last week. At time of writing, there have been no publicly announced plans to bring the promotion to the U.S. or any other countries.

Fan reaction to the supposed promotion was mostly negative, with many wondering why developer Blizzard Entertainment would choose the “worst skin in the game” to accompany the deal. “Isn’t that just the Lightning skin that everyone collectively hates?” asked one commenter. “I was kinda jealous when I heard Australia got an Overwatch meal, but now that I see what you get when you order it, I’m not that jealous anymore,” said another.

A handful of commenters were hoping that the hamburger giant would introduce an exclusive skin as part of the promotion, but that doesn’t appear to be the case based on the screengrab Naeri posted.