Jeff Kaplan offers any Overwatch hero to Nintendo for potential Super Smash Bros. Ultimate crossover

Fans of Overwatch and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have long dreamed of a crossover between the two games. And with the first-person shooter having recently been announced on the Nintendo Switch, many have rekindled speculation that a crossover may actually be happening.

Overwatch’s game director Jeff Kaplan reiterated fan sentiment and even offered up the game’s 31 heroes for Nintendo’s pick of the litter. Kaplan said in an interview with IGN that Nintendo could have whichever Overwatch character the company wanted as a new Smash Ultimate fighter.

“To the Smash Brothers team, whatever character you want, we love them all,” Kaplan said. “They’re all our babies, you can have any single one of them. We have 31 to choose from.”

Kaplan named Tracer as the Overwatch hero he would choose out of the game’s cast of characters. As the poster child for Blizzard’s first-person shooter, it makes a lot of sense for Tracer to represent Overwatch in the fighting game.

Rumors first began circulating of an Overwatch and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate crossover prior to Terry’s reveal as the fourth DLC character included in the game’s Fighters Pass. Fake leaks surfaced suggesting D.Va was added to the fighting game, but the rumors were squashed when Nintendo revealed the Fatal Fury star as the next fighter in a Nintendo Direct last month.

One final DLC character remains to be revealed for Smash Ultimate’s Fighters Pass, which is set to introduce its final fighter before February 2020. Additionally, Nintendo announced it already has more characters in development for the next Fighters Pass, although the number of fighters included in the next wave of DLC content is still unknown.

While it’s possible fans may see an Overwatch hero included in Smash Ultimate in the future, it’s not up to the Overwatch team—despite what Kaplan may want. As Overwatch’s principal game producer Wes Yanagi said in an interview with Inverse, Smash Ultimate’s character selection is entirely up to Nintendo.

Kaplan’s offer has been officially extended, though, and now Nintendo just has to sign off on it.