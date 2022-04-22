Is Overwatch 2 Crossplay?

With Overwatch 2’s long-awaited arrival coming in the not-so-distant future, future players have some questions about the new game.

The biggest question of all is whether Overwatch 2 will feature a cross-play system where console and PC players can play together in the upcoming sequel.

The original Overwatch did not feature a crossplay system during its initial release. At the time, not many games were utilizing this system of cross-play. As time went on, however, more games began to implement this system, and eventually, Overwatch introduced crossplay as well.

Will Overwatch 2 have crossplay?

Screengrab via Overwatch 2

As of right now, it has not been confirmed if crossplay will be featured in Overwatch 2. Given the first game’s history, though, it is likely crossplay will be a part of OW2 at some point.

With that being said, the first stage of the closed beta will only be available for PC players. The closed beta will begin on April 26 and will be available to all players who sign up before the closed beta release.

Players interested in trying out Overwatch 2 can still sign up through the Overwatch website before the closed beta opens on April 26.