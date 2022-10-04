How to reach Grand Master rank in Overwatch 2

There’s no greater feeling in any multiplayer game with a ranked or competitive mode than climbing to the very top of the mountain. In Overwatch, the peak is embodied by the rank of Grand Master, the highest of all skill tier ranks.

Technically, there’s a higher echelon called the Top 500, but the highest actual rank you can achieve is Grand Master. Even with Overwatch 2 shifting away from its classic Skill Rating distinction and into Skill Tier divisions, Grand Masters remains the ultimate prize for players who want to make the long journey up the ranked ladder.

Looking to distinguish yourself as one of the best when OW2 launches? Start your climb here.

Play your placement matches

You’ve got to start somewhere, and in Overwatch 2, that means your placement matches. Compared to the first Overwatch placement procedure, there’s a lot more work that needs to be done in the sequel. Players will remain unranked until their “first competitive update,” which occurs after their first seven wins or their first 20 losses.

If you’re a new player or are playing on a new account made on Oct. 4 or later, then the journey is even longer. You’ll have to win 50 Quick Play matches just to unlock competitive.

Rank up with these tips

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Players will continue to receive competitive updates to their ranking after every seven wins or 20 losses, rather than receive updates after each individual match. The Overwatch team at Blizzard says this is to get a better understanding of a player’s performance and reduce the amount of pressure put on one individual game.

Here are some general use tips for ranking up in Overwatch 2: