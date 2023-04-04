How to get the Stalwart Hero title in Overwatch 2

With the addition and extension of challenges in Overwatch 2, players can complete tough missions to show off a title in-game. If you’ve played ranked, you’ve seen the Stalwart Hero tag, and it is one of the simpler titles to acquire. The only catch is this one takes plenty of time to acquire.

Here is how to get the Stalwart Hero tag in Overwatch 2 as quickly as possible.

The fastest way to unlock the Stalwart Hero title in Overwatch 2

To begin, every title in Overwatch 2 focuses on Overwatch 2 only. So even if you’ve accomplished some of the challenges in the past, titles will always start fresh for players who hop into Overwatch 2.

As for the Stalwart Hero title, the requirement is to reach 250 wins in any game mode.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Titles are easier to grind on non-competitive game modes

This is where the speed factor comes in. If you’re someone who primarily plays the competitive game mode, you’ll take the longest amount of time to get this title. Weirdly, despite the competitive mode containing the best players around, the games have the potential to go way longer than any other game mode. Plus, if you lose, you get no progression toward this title.

The true way to quickly get the Stalwart Hero title is through either the Quick Play game mode or the Arcade game modes. Those games are for the more casual players, so getting wins will be relatively easier than the more serious games in competitive.

Not only that, but the length of games is much shorter in these two game modes. This means that even if you lose, you can hop into another game and get a potential win quicker than just grinding the competitive game mode. Some specific arcade games can be played and won very quickly, so if you truly want to get this title as soon as possible, choose modes like Team Deathmatch that are faster than your average Quick Play game.

Arcade game modes change daily, so make sure to check and find out which modes you can win quickly if you want to get this title fast.