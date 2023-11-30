How to get Overwatch 2 season 7 battle pass Twitch drops

Finish off your battle pass while you can.

Blizzard and Twitch are trying to help Overwatch 2 players complete their battle pass in the final week of season seven with a drop campaign that rewards free levels for simply watching streams.

The new Overwatch 2 campaign, which started Tuesday, Nov. 28, sees Twitch give players up to five battle pass tier skips just for watching content creators play Overwatch 2. Season seven is slated to end on Dec. 5 in the afternoon, at which point season eight will bring a new battle pass. This Twitch drops event will run until Dec. 5 at 1:59am CT.

How to get Overwatch 2 season seven battle pass Twitch drops

Players can get the current set of five Overwatch 2 battle pass tier skips by watching any creator with drops enabled on Twitch in the Overwatch section. The five drops each represent one tier skip, and they can be claimed after each two-hour interval of viewership (i.e. two hours watched, four hours watched, six hours watched, etc).

Unlike previous Twitch drops, you do not need to claim the first OW2 drop before making progress toward your next drops. The final drop is earned after 10 total hours of viewership, but you still need to make sure to go to your Drops Inventory page and click the Claim button in order to get the drops credited to your account.

Other than that, all you need to do is make sure you have your Battle.net and Twitch accounts connected, which you can do by visiting the Connections tab of your Twitch profile settings. If you’re connected, you will see a bright green image on your Drops Campaigns page for the Overwatch 2 event that says “Connected.”

If you’re having any trouble figuring out who to watch, here is our list of the best OW2 Twitch streamers, including longtime creators like Emongg and Jay3.