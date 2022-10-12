The FPS world’s attention shifted to Overwatch 2 with the game’s official release.Many players from other titles like VALORANT and CS:GO fired up their Battle.net accounts to try out the second coming of the Overwatch franchise.

When you first load into the game, Overwatch 2’s in-game algorithms will try their best to assign you the most optimal settings possible. While the default graphical settings can be enough to provide a smooth gameplay experience, you may need to tinker with your sensitivity settings for the best experience.

The way games calculate sensitivity values can differ and simply copy-pasting your settings from CS:GO might not be enough to have an identical aim in Overwatch 2. If you’re looking to have the same aiming experience in another game than your usual title, you’ll need to convert your existing settings to the new title.

How to convert your CS:GO sensitivity to Overwatch 2

Launch CS:GO and take a screenshot of your in-game sensitivity settings.

Head over to aiming.pro, gamingsmart, or a similar website.

Choose CS:GO for the “Convert From” section and select Overwatch 2 for the “Convert To” section.

Enter your sensitivity settings from CS:GO and they’ll be automatically converted to Overwatch 2.

Converters like this may not yield perfect results, and you might still need to make finer adjustments to your settings to ensure an identical aiming experience in Overwatch 2. Alternatively, you can also change your sensitivity settings on your gaming mouse’s software to find the perfect combination.