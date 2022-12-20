How Overwatch 2 designers turned Ramattra into ‘perfect Greek god’ with Poseidon skin

Overwatch 2 has been inundated with updates in the past few weeks, and Ramattra was one of them. The tank was introduced at the start of the second season and looks to shake up the tank meta with a variety of long and short-range attacks.

While the original design is a sight to behold, this season’s battle pass gave players an awesome Poseidon Ramattra skin to showcase in Overwatch matches.

The creator of the Poseidon Ramattra skin shared their original concept art, and it looks incredible.

Bigmeatsenpai shared their concept art on Twitter, saying “I had a krak’n good time with this one!” The nemisis form doubles Ramattra’s size, making the tank a hulk-like god, which would tower over each and every opponent in front of them.

Here's the concept art for Poseidon Ramattra. I kept the perfect-greek-god theme(godly physique and regal armor) to his omnic form, and let the forces of the ocean take over with his nemesis form. I had a krak'n good time with this one! #Overwatch #Overwatch2 #ramattra #poseidon pic.twitter.com/quiOh6gcvn — bigmeat 大肉 (@bigmeatsenpai) December 19, 2022

They kept it in line with the “perfect-greek-god theme” and it’s a skin that belongs in the higher tiers of the Overwatch 2 battle pass.

Players can acquire the Poseidon Ramattra skin at tier 20 of this season’s battle pass. You won’t have to grind for too long until you get it. Characters that are introduced later into the season usually have a two-week buffer, so players can learn them in non-competitive game modes.

Kiriko was a hero that took two weeks to arrive, meaning there’s a chance Ramattra will be arriving in competitive play around Dec. 20, 2022.

So prepare to flex your Poseidon muscles in competitive very soon.