Houston Outlaws sign Jecse

More support is heading to the Houston Outlaws. The team has added Lee “Jecse” Seong-soo for the 2020 Overwatch League season. Jecse, a former support player for the Seoul Dynasty, joins his former teammate Kim “Rapel” Jun-geun on the new Outlaws roster.

Jecse was signed by the Seoul Dynasty as a main support before the second season of the Overwatch League began. He joined the team after a previously successful run as support for Element Mystic, a team in Korean Overwatch Contenders. During his time on the Seoul Dynasty, Jecse played a handful of games within the constantly-revolving Dynasty starting roster.

Houston Outlaws on Twitter The duo is back together! Please help us welcome @ow_Jecse to the Outlaws! #AnteUp *Pending League Approval

The main support is the latest addition to a quickly-evolving Houston Outlaws roster. Jecse will likely have synergy with his former teammate on Element Mystic, flex support Rapel. Current Houston Outlaws flex support Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty and main support Daniel “Boink” Pence remain on the team and will likely share stage time as travel ramps up during the 2020 season.

While the Houston Outlaws were previously a majority-Western roster, the offseason has seen them shift towards a mixed-roster model. After former Vancouver Titans assistant coach Harsha Bandi was brought on as head coach for the team, numerous top-tier Korean Overwatch players followed his lead. Former NYXL off-tank Kim “MekO” Tae-hong joined the Outlaws as well as Rapel and former Vancouver Titans DPS Lee “Hooreg” Dong-eun in a coaching position.

The Houston Outlaws begin their Overwatch League season on Feb. 8 in Dallas, Texas.