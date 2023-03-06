Genius Symmetra tactic suggests Overwatch 2 players have been playing hero wrong all along

A newly uncovered and quite frankly genius Symmetra tactic may change how Overwatch 2 players use the Damage hero in the future and give them another way to save allies.

The strategy, shared in a March 6 post on Reddit, boils down to a simple change: Instead of Symmetra using her iconic teleporting pylons as an offensive tool to get players back into the fight faster, players could use it to save mispositioned teammates.

In the clip shared by /u/sw1nky on the Overwatch forum, Symmetra uses a well-placed teleport behind what seems to be a doomed Ana player. The sniper support is struggling to survive against a pesky Genji and Kiriko combo, but once the teleporter is slammed down behind her she’s carried to safety—all the way back to the spawn—and stays alive.

With the trick, Symmetra’s teleport turns from its usual speed-up for teams into a get-out-of-jail-free style move. Right now, it’s pretty rare too—the Ana even admitted alongside the clip that they had never, in all their years playing Overwatch, seen a save like it.

This brilliant piece of strategy is an incredibly effective way of saving teammates, and may even mean a shift in Symmetra’s role, similar to Torbjörn’s transition to damage years ago.

Symmetra’s abilities have been under the microscope recently due to several bugs plaguing her turrets. Environmental structures would destroy any trace of her turret when they moved, and as if that wasn’t bad enough, her abilities wouldn’t respawn after that until the Symmetra had actually been killed by the enemy team.

Those issues have since been fixed, but now it seems players are cottoning on to new strategies with the damage hero. Maybe pairing Symmetra with heroes with low mobility is the newest part of the Overwatch 2 meta—keep an eye on your next ranked games.