Full list of all Overwatch 2 trophies

With Overwatch 2 now out for everyone to play, it’s time to go through the entire trophy list for the FPS shooter. Since the game is a sequel to the original Overwatch, most of the trophies have remained the same. But, Blizzard has updated the trophies to reflect the new heroes, maps, and format of the new title. Essentially, if you got a trophy in the original Overwatch, chances are you’ll need to do the same thing in order to get that trophy in Overwatch 2. The only exception is around any new additions to the game.

Here is the full list of trophies in Overwatch 2 and their descriptions.

All Overwatch 2 trophies

The trophies in Overwatch 2 are separated into different categories. We’ll split up the trophies by their individual category so players can get a good idea of what they need to do to earn them.

Base Trophies

Blackjack – Earn 21 endorsements.

– Earn 21 endorsements. Level 10 – Earn 10 battle pass tiers.

– Earn 10 battle pass tiers. Level 25 – Earn 25 battle pass tiers.

– Earn 25 battle pass tiers. Level 50 – Earn 50 battle pass tiers.

– Earn 50 battle pass tiers. Lockdown – Win a game of Assault Maps on defense without losing the first objective.

– Win a game of Assault Maps on defense without losing the first objective. Double Cap – Capture both objectives on a game of Assault Maps without dying.

– Capture both objectives on a game of Assault Maps without dying. Escort Duty – Push a payload 100 meters without leaving it in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Push a payload 100 meters without leaving it in Quick or Competitive Play. Can’t Touch This – Prevent the attacking team from touching the payload for 1 minute in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Prevent the attacking team from touching the payload for 1 minute in Quick or Competitive Play. Shutout – Win a Control map without the enemy capturing an objective in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Win a Control map without the enemy capturing an objective in Quick or Competitive Play. World Traveler – Win a Quick or Competitive Play game on 12 different maps.

Event Trophies

Lucio Hat Trick – Score a goal, a save, and an assist in a game of Lúcioball.

– Score a goal, a save, and an assist in a game of Lúcioball. Safe Hands – Score 3 saves in a row in Lúcioball.

– Score 3 saves in a row in Lúcioball. Volley – Score a goal in Lúcioball with a shot taken from at least 4 meters in the air.

– Score a goal in Lúcioball with a shot taken from at least 4 meters in the air. Dawn Breaks – Win Junkenstein’s Revenge on Expert difficulty.

– Win Junkenstein’s Revenge on Expert difficulty. Six They Were – Win Junkenstein Endless with 6 different heroes.

– Win Junkenstein Endless with 6 different heroes. Unscathed – Win Junkenstein Endless on Hard difficulty with no damage to the door.

– Win Junkenstein Endless on Hard difficulty with no damage to the door. Survivor – Survive 4 bonus waves in Junkenstein Endless on Expert difficulty.

– Survive 4 bonus waves in Junkenstein Endless on Expert difficulty. Ambush! – Kill 3 enemies while they are picking up snow in a game of Mei’s Snowball Offensive.

– Kill 3 enemies while they are picking up snow in a game of Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Cool as Ice – Kill 4 enemies without missing in Mei’s Snowball Offensive.

– Kill 4 enemies without missing in Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Snowed In – Win Mei’s Snowball Offensive without losing a round.

– Win Mei’s Snowball Offensive without losing a round. Whap! – Kill an enemy with a snowball from 25 meters away in Mei’s Snowball Offensive.

– Kill an enemy with a snowball from 25 meters away in Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Flagbearer – Win Capture the Flag with a score of 3 to 0.

– Win Capture the Flag with a score of 3 to 0. Cleanup Duty – Recover a flag in a game of Capture the Flag.

– Recover a flag in a game of Capture the Flag. Yeti Catcher – Trap the Yeti as a Hunter in Yeti Hunter.

– Trap the Yeti as a Hunter in Yeti Hunter. Thinking With Your Stomach – Eat 4 meat as the Yeti in Yeti Hunter.

– Eat 4 meat as the Yeti in Yeti Hunter. A Couple of Flakes – Kill 2 enemies with a single use of Mei’s Flurry in Mei’s Snowball Offensive.

– Kill 2 enemies with a single use of Mei’s Flurry in Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Hot Hand – Win a round as the sole survivor in Mei’s Snowball Offensive.

– Win a round as the sole survivor in Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Rampage – Kill 3 enemies as the Yeti in Yeti Hunt.

– Kill 3 enemies as the Yeti in Yeti Hunt. Captured – Capture a flag in a game of Capture the Flag.

– Capture a flag in a game of Capture the Flag. Delivery Interruption – Kill an enemy as they carry the flag in a game of Capture the Flag.

– Kill an enemy as they carry the flag in a game of Capture the Flag. Four They Were – Win Junkenstein’s Revenge with 4 different heroes.

– Win Junkenstein’s Revenge with 4 different heroes. Not a Scratch – Win Junkenstein’s Revenge on Hard difficulty with no damage to the door.

– Win Junkenstein’s Revenge on Hard difficulty with no damage to the door. Survived the Night – Win Junkenstein’s Revenge on Hard difficulty.

– Win Junkenstein’s Revenge on Hard difficulty. Held the Door – Win Junkenstein’s Revenge on Legendary difficulty.

– Win Junkenstein’s Revenge on Legendary difficulty. Replacements – Complete Uprising (All Heroes) with 8 different heroes.

– Complete Uprising (All Heroes) with 8 different heroes. Strike Team – Complete Uprising (Story) with each of the 4 heroes.

– Complete Uprising (Story) with each of the 4 heroes. Handle With Care – Deliver the payload with over 80% health in Uprising (Story) on Hard difficulty.

– Deliver the payload with over 80% health in Uprising (Story) on Hard difficulty. Distinguished Service – Complete Uprising (Story) on Legendary difficulty.

– Complete Uprising (Story) on Legendary difficulty. Unit Commendation – Complete Uprising (Story) on Expert difficulty.

– Complete Uprising (Story) on Expert difficulty. Mission Complete – Complete Uprising (Story) on Hard difficulty.

– Complete Uprising (Story) on Hard difficulty. Dawn Patrol – Survive 12 bonus waves in Junkenstein Endless.

– Survive 12 bonus waves in Junkenstein Endless. Hardened Defenders – Survive 4 bonus waves in Junkenstein Endless on Hard difficulty.

– Survive 4 bonus waves in Junkenstein Endless on Hard difficulty. Six Wanderers – Win Junkenstein’s Revenge with 6 different heroes.

– Win Junkenstein’s Revenge with 6 different heroes. Storm Rider – Complete Storm Rising (All Heroes) on Expert difficulty.

– Complete Storm Rising (All Heroes) on Expert difficulty. Storm Chaser – Complete Storm Rising (All Heroes) on Hard difficulty.

– Complete Storm Rising (All Heroes) on Hard difficulty. Eye of the Hurricane – Complete Storm Rising (All Heroes) on Legendary difficulty with no incapacitations.

– Complete Storm Rising (All Heroes) on Legendary difficulty with no incapacitations. Storm Warning – Complete Storm Rising (Story) with each of the 4 heroes.

– Complete Storm Rising (Story) with each of the 4 heroes. Maelstrom – Complete Storm Rising (Story) on Expert difficulty.

– Complete Storm Rising (Story) on Expert difficulty. Tempest – Complete Storm Rising (Story) on Hard difficulty.

– Complete Storm Rising (Story) on Hard difficulty. Hurricane – Complete Storm Rising (Story) on Legendary difficulty.

– Complete Storm Rising (Story) on Legendary difficulty. Freelancers – Complete Storm Rising (All Heroes) with 8 different heroes.

– Complete Storm Rising (All Heroes) with 8 different heroes. Breached – Kill an enemy after destroying part of their Ice Wall in Snowball Deathmatch.

– Kill an enemy after destroying part of their Ice Wall in Snowball Deathmatch. Caught You! – Kill an enemy with a caught snowball in Snowball Deathmatch.

– Kill an enemy with a caught snowball in Snowball Deathmatch. Threepeat – Kill 3 enemies without reloading or dying in Snowball Deathmatch.

– Kill 3 enemies without reloading or dying in Snowball Deathmatch. Molten Cores – Complete the Molten Cores Archives challenge mission.

– Complete the Molten Cores Archives challenge mission. Glass Cannon – Complete the Glass Cannon Archives challenge mission.

– Complete the Glass Cannon Archives challenge mission. Surgical Strike – Complete the Surgical Strike Archives challenge mission.

– Complete the Surgical Strike Archives challenge mission. Close Quarters – Complete the Close Quarters Archives challenge mission.

– Complete the Close Quarters Archives challenge mission. Blood Moon Rising – Complete the Blood Moon Rising Archives challenge mission.

– Complete the Blood Moon Rising Archives challenge mission. Storm Raging – Complete the Storm Raging Archives challenge mission.

– Complete the Storm Raging Archives challenge mission. Adaptability – Use 2 other heroes’ ultimates without dying as Echo in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Use 2 other heroes’ ultimates without dying as Echo in Quick or Competitive Play. Focused – Earn 2 killing blows with a single use of Echo’s Focusing Beam in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Earn 2 killing blows with a single use of Echo’s Focusing Beam in Quick or Competitive Play. Frenzied Defense – Earn 15 saves in a game of Lúcioball Remix.

– Earn 15 saves in a game of Lúcioball Remix. Quick Brace – Score 2 goals within 5 seconds in a game of Lúcioball Remix.

– Score 2 goals within 5 seconds in a game of Lúcioball Remix. Vengeful Ghost – Complete the Vengeful Ghost Junkenstein challenge mission.

– Complete the Vengeful Ghost Junkenstein challenge mission. Frenzied Stampede – Complete the Frenzied Stampede Junkenstein challenge mission.

– Complete the Frenzied Stampede Junkenstein challenge mission. Three They Were – Complete the Three They Were Junkenstein challenge mission.

– Complete the Three They Were Junkenstein challenge mission. Volatile Zomnics – Complete the Volatile Zomnics Junkenstein challenge mission.

– Complete the Volatile Zomnics Junkenstein challenge mission. Mystery Swap – Complete the Mystery Swap Junkenstein challenge mission.

– Complete the Mystery Swap Junkenstein challenge mission. Shocking Surprise – Complete the Shocking Surprise Junkenstein challenge mission.

– Complete the Shocking Surprise Junkenstein challenge mission. Relentless Cold – Interrupt an enemy ultimate ability by freezing them in Freezethaw Elimination.

– Interrupt an enemy ultimate ability by freezing them in Freezethaw Elimination. Snow Trouble, Friend – Thaw a player who previously thawed you in a round of Freezethaw Elimination.

– Thaw a player who previously thawed you in a round of Freezethaw Elimination. Thaw-Stopper – Interrupt 3 enemy thaws in a round of Freezethaw Elimination.

– Interrupt 3 enemy thaws in a round of Freezethaw Elimination. Quick on the Draw – Kill 3 enemies without dying as the bounty target in Bounty Hunter.

– Kill 3 enemies without dying as the bounty target in Bounty Hunter. Pay Up – Earn 8 bounties in a game of Bounty Hunter.

– Earn 8 bounties in a game of Bounty Hunter. Not So Fast, Outlaw – Kill the Bounty Target while they are using an ultimate ability in Bounty Hunter

– Kill the Bounty Target while they are using an ultimate ability in Bounty Hunter Bulletproof Barriers – Complete the Bulletproof Barriers Archives challenge mission.

– Complete the Bulletproof Barriers Archives challenge mission. Sympathy Gains – Complete the Sympathy Gains Archives challenge mission.

– Complete the Sympathy Gains Archives challenge mission. Thunderstorm – Complete the Thunderstorm Archives challenge mission.

– Complete the Thunderstorm Archives challenge mission. Redacted – Complete Retribution (All Heroes) with 8 different heroes.

– Complete Retribution (All Heroes) with 8 different heroes. The Venice Incident – Complete Retribution (Story) with each of the 4 heroes.

– Complete Retribution (Story) with each of the 4 heroes. A Quiet Night – Complete Retribution (Story) on Expert difficulty.

– Complete Retribution (Story) on Expert difficulty. Into the Shadows – Complete Retribution (Story) on Hard difficulty.

– Complete Retribution (Story) on Hard difficulty. Plausible Deniability – Complete Retribution (Story) on Legendary difficulty.

– Complete Retribution (Story) on Legendary difficulty. Clean Getaway – Complete Retribution (Story) on Expert difficulty with no incapacitations.

Hero Trophies