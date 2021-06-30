Florida Mayhem moves DPS Checkmate to main tank role

He’ll be taking over for OGE during the Summer Showdown.

The Florida Mayhem’s rookie DPS, Baek “Checkmate” Seung-hun, is taking over main tank duties during the rest of the Overwatch League Summer Showdown tournament cycle qualifiers, the team announced today.

He’ll be taking over the role from Son “OGE” Min-seok, who was previously the team’s only main tank player.

In a statement posted to social media, Florida Mayhem general manager Albert Yeh noted the team’s “poor results” and “floundering” since the May Melee as the main reasons for the roster change. The team is on a five-game losing streak right now.

A mid-season competitive update from Mayhem HQ. Please join us in wishing Checkmate good luck in his new role this weekend! pic.twitter.com/kthc2JlhY3 — Florida Mayhem (@FLMayhem) June 30, 2021

Checkmate has been “grinding tanks on the ladder” of Overwatch’s competitive mode since the start of the season and the team feels he can “learn quickly,” according to Yeh. Last weekend, Checkmate made his debut in the Overwatch League but in the DPS role.

The team’s normal main tank, OGE, has been a staple in the Overwatch League since its inception, playing for teams like the Dallas Fuel and Los Angeles Gladiators. Despite his immense talent as a main tank, in the past, he’s been caught up in mental blocks that have affected his play.

Checkmate will make his debut as a main tank against the Dallas Fuel on July 3 at 3:30pm CT.