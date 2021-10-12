Fan-made gallop animation for Overwatch’s Orisa finally makes her a real horse

Have you ever wanted to see Orisa gallop confidently down the streets of Havana? Thanks to a new fan-made animation, now you can.

The animation, created by Reddit user Jupiit, shows Overwatch’s Orisa doing just that. The clip is only four seconds long, but Orisa’s movement is so smooth and measured that several commenters mistook it for an official animation. Jupiit suggested in the title that the animation could be used for a potential new ability for Orisa, presumably one where she gallops quickly to a location or is able to run over smaller enemies.

Commenters agreed that a Gallop ability fits well with Orisa’s character and would improve her movement so she could keep up with the likes of Wrecking Ball, D.Va, and other highly mobile tanks. Some compared the potential ability to Reinhardt’s Charge, where he surges forward and knocks back other heroes. Orisa’s Gallop could be similar, they said, but with the ability to stop manually and with far less knockback.

This isn’t the only fan animation Jupiit has made. Under the Twitter handle PJRascals, they’ve also made their own animated shorts and other very official-looking fan videos. Their work is a testament to the enduring nature of Overwatch and the way the game continues to inspire artists, cosplayers, and creators all around the world. We’re looking forward to their next Overwatch fan animation.