Diehard Overwatch fans beg devs to finally add Reaper buffs teased 7 years ago

Overwatch 2 fans have reignited hopes Reaper will finally get his long-awaited grenade buffs after a cinematic trailer from years gone by resurfaced on June 20. The damage hero currently sports two quite powerful handheld shotguns, but fans are hoping this grenade change might carry him to an all-new level.

The original Overwatch featured a cinematic where Widowmaker and Reaper teamed up against Winston. Instead of peppering Winston with pellets, Reaper shot grenades.

This blast from the past resulted in a flock of Overwatch players begging for Reaper changes via a June 20 Reddit post. The “Reaper Grenade Launcher” failed to make its way into Overwatch, but that hasn’t stopped fans dreaming.

The video in question actually also showcases other forgotten features from the first Overwatch teaser too. Once Overwatch players set their eyes on the clip, which debuted in 2016, they began speculating about Winston being able to throw allies or other heroes being able to make full use of sniper Widowmaker’s iconic grappling hook.

In unfortunate news for those same eager players, these early hero features may have simply fallen by the wayside. According to some, Reaper was meant to have shotguns as his secondary fire, until the developers chose not to make them a feature in favor of keeping Junkrat as Overwatch’s main explosive hero.

Reaper’s radical early change reminded community members of another failed promise from the Overwatch devs too.

It didn’t take long for players to reference the undelivered PvE game mode, which has been a hot topic in recent weeks. A portion of gamers said they believe it would’ve been an excellent “PvE upgrade” for the damage hero.

Whether we’ll see changes to Reaper’s shotguns is yet to be seen. Blizzard has already made changes to Widowmaker’s arsenal, so more tweaks aren’t necessarily out of the question.

Odds are we’ll never actually see the changes presented in the iconic seven-year-old Overwatch cinematic. But it doesn’t mean fans have to give up hope.

