This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Chengdu Hunters may have prematurely revealed the signing of main tank Chen “ATing” Shao-Hua last night.

An image was posted to the Overwatch League team’s official Weibo page with the caption “all cell phones must be handed in before practice every day.” At the bottom of the image is ATing’s name, a previously unannounced player who seems to be scrimming with the team.

Screengrab via Chengdu Hunters

ATing would be the second Taiwanese player on this roster and also the third active main tank on the roster. He’s previously played for Hong Kong Attitude and Nova Monster Shield in Pacific Contenders, LGE.Huya in Chinese Contenders, and the Taiwanese national team at the Overwatch World Cup.

This would also be the second pickup for a Chengdu roster that remains largely unchanged. During the 2019 season, the team had some remarkably impressive performances, namely their victory over San Francisco Shock halfway through the season. Despite the team’s high ceiling, they also played with such inconsistency and forced their comfort picks in matches where they couldn’t work.

At the forefront of this inconsistent playstyle was their main tank at the time, the incomparable Menghan “Ameng” Ding. Although he’s wildly popular, Ameng was only comfortable on Wrecking Ball. This meant that his team had to play compositions to support his limited hero pool.

No other Overwatch League team has as many players in this position, but between the three, Chengdu should be able to handle each and every main tank in the game. The Hunters likely hope that the potential signing of ATing will plug some of the holes they had in their ship in 2019.

The addition of ATing would give the Chengdu Hunters a full 12-man roster heading into the 2020 Overwatch League season.