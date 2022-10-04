Can you unlock Overwatch 2 battle pass content after the season ends?

Overwatch 2 is moving away from the first game’s full-price loot box model to differentiate itself from its predecessor. Instead, the new game will be free-to-play and incorporate a battle pass, a proven popular method throughout games for the last several years. All players have access to the battle pass and can unlock new items and heroes when they reach certain tiers. There’s also a premium battle pass that contains even more cosmetics.

Each iteration of Overwatch 2’s battle pass will be tied to a particular season. Each season has a loose theme that governs several skins and other cosmetics available on the battle pass and in the new in-game shop. Season one’s theme, for example, is cyberpunk. While players will have nine weeks to obtain each season’s cosmetics, those who aren’t able to make it to the end of the battle pass may be wondering whether they’ll be able to obtain skins and heroes later on.

Here’s everything you need to know about obtaining Overwatch 2 battle pass gifts after each season.

Overwatch 2 battle pass details

During the season it’s introduced, a battle pass’ items can be obtained by leveling up your pass through its tiers. The free battle pass grants items at a handful of tiers, and purchasing the premium battle pass unlocks all of the premium items at previous levels and enables you to earn many more rewards. You have until the end of the season to level up your pass to tier 80, which is the highest level—though there are still a few rewards beyond that.

If a new hero has been added as part of the battle pass, players can unlock them by reaching tier 55 of the free battle pass or tier one of the premium battle pass. After their introductory season ends, heroes can be obtained with coins in the in-game shop. For example, if you don’t purchase season one’s battle pass and don’t make it to tier 55 of the free battle pass, you’ll still be able to unlock Kiriko in season two by spending coins in the shop.

Blizzard has not yet shared whether other battle pass cosmetics—including skins, sprays, souvenirs, weapon charms, and more—will be available for purchase after their initial season of availability. Apex Legends has a similar free-to-play structure and does not typically re-release battle pass cosmetics after their initial season, making certain skins and emotes incredibly rare.

We’ll update this article with more information when Blizzard clarifies how the system will work.